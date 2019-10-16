UBS Group Downgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Neutral

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPR. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR opened at $25.52 on Monday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 612.0% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.