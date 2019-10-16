UBS Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 300 Price Target

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 300 price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROG. HSBC set a CHF 225 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 325 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 294.36.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

