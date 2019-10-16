UBS Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2019 // Comments off

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €9.00 ($10.47) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.65 ($11.22).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.93 ($10.38) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.32. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.