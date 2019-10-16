UBS Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €9.00 ($10.47) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.65 ($11.22).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.93 ($10.38) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.32. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

