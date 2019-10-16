UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATM. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cardtronics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Cardtronics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cardtronics by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Cardtronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardtronics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $471,850. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,968. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Cardtronics PLC has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

CATM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

