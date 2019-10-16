UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,453 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Southside Bancshares worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 477.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBSI. ValuEngine downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

SBSI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,679. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.28 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.23%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

