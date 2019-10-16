UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $276,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AERI. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. purchased 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,945.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 189,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.43 per share, with a total value of $4,630,828.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

