UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 16,125 Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Endo International worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENDP. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 47.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 41.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Endo International by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

ENDP traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 652,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. Endo International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

