U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Brokerages predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report $5.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.83 billion and the lowest is $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.99 billion to $23.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,864,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,671. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,779,000 after buying an additional 171,826 shares during the period. Daily Journal Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,230,000 after buying an additional 310,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,207,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,070,000 after buying an additional 195,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.