Typhoon Exploration (CVE:TYP) Trading Down 28.6%

Typhoon Exploration Inc (CVE:TYP)’s share price dropped 28.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 40,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 54,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $1.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

About Typhoon Exploration (CVE:TYP)

Typhoon Exploration Inc acquires, explores, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Monexco property that includes 42 mining claims located in the McCorkill Township; Ranger property comprising 13 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; Sommet property consisting of 11 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; and Futur property with 20 mining claims located in Canada.

