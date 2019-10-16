TrustVerse Price Tops $0.0300 on Major Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $33,883.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00042884 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.06067738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001084 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00043981 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,644,090 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

