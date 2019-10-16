TrustNote Tops 1-Day Volume of $85.00 (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. TrustNote has a total market cap of $32,117.00 and $85.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustNote has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One TrustNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00222338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.01090859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00086954 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrustNote

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org . TrustNote’s official message board is medium.com/trustnote . TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

