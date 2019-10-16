Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $85,720.00 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,454,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,169,913.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $107,240.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $95,680.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $98,480.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $120,720.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $130,360.00.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.51 million, a PE ratio of -759.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth $166,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on Trupanion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $20.00 target price on Trupanion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

