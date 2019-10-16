Tripio Hits Market Capitalization of $7.61 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00226185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.01102243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00088746 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

