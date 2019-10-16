Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes $2.92 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 147,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up 1.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

