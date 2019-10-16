Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,744,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,561,000 after buying an additional 159,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,495,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,961,000 after buying an additional 135,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,450.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 633,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after buying an additional 608,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after buying an additional 258,146 shares during the period.

SPHD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 23,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,466. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

