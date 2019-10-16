Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,625,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,563,950.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

