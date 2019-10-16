Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,553,000 after buying an additional 1,686,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,502,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,572,000 after buying an additional 711,514 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 862,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,713,000 after buying an additional 646,678 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,310,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after buying an additional 589,977 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.02. 50,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. ValuEngine cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.