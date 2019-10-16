Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,244.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,481. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $842.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,210.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,172.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total value of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,363.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

