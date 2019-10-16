Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Twilio by 335.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $7,949,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $62,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $3,021,808.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,264 shares of company stock worth $20,138,599. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $5.79 on Wednesday, hitting $109.42. 197,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.18. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.