Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 249,400 Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 249,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,896,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,882 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,671,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,411,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,295,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,672,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 34,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,830.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,164.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,583. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

ZNGA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. 716,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248,402. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.