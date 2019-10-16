Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,500 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.77. 188,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,716. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Peck sold 103,331 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $8,690,137.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,633,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,261,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,763 shares in the company, valued at $12,595,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,704 shares of company stock valued at $20,068,465. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

