Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 290 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.39.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.11. 2,232,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

