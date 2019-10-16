Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 361 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.19.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,610,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,833,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,056.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $238.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,749 shares of company stock worth $91,773,322. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

