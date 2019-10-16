Tri-star Resources’ (TSTR) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Tri-star Resources in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

TSTR stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00. Tri-star Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.02 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63 ($0.82).

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

