Trex Company Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TREX. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $91.31 on Monday. Trex has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $788,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $244,149.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,927. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Trex by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

