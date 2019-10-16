Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Short Interest Up 12.7% in September

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the August 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 65.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. ValuEngine cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $143.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day moving average is $146.13.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.