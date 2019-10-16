TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.47

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and traded as high as $13.94. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 114,572 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNW. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.25.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.77%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

