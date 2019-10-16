Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,356 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,493% compared to the average daily volume of 399 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,232.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 160.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.53. 1,453,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.