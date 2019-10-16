Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.2% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $105,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,089. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

