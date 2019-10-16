TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Down 8.7% in September

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the August 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 467,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,891. The company has a current ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 41.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

