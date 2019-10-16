Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,057,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,889,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,325,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

OTCMKTS:MNSB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. Research analysts expect that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.