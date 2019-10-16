Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 554 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,472. The stock has a market cap of $351.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.