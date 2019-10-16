Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price (up previously from $435.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.93.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $241,319.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,509.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.56 on Wednesday, reaching $408.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $314.14 and a 1 year high of $414.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

