Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $33,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 65.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.49. 178,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,222,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

