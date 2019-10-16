Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Position Lowered by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Total by 9.6% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Total by 12.7% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Total by 2.7% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 53,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Total by 3.2% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 156,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Total by 32.8% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. Total SA has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOT. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

