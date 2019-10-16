Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at CIBC

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Total Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$6.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.83 and a 12 month high of C$11.00. The stock has a market cap of $290.79 million and a P/E ratio of 11.81.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,198,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,072,920. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$27,028.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,913.92. Insiders purchased 94,730 shares of company stock valued at $602,174 over the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

