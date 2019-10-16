Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at CIBC

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Total Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Total Energy Services stock opened at C$6.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.83 and a 12 month high of C$11.00. The stock has a market cap of $290.79 million and a P/E ratio of 11.81.
In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,198,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,072,920. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$27,028.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,913.92. Insiders purchased 94,730 shares of company stock valued at $602,174 over the last quarter.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.