Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. CIBC set a $83.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,064,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,179 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761,407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,140,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,138,000 after purchasing an additional 630,188 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,084,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,531,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,527,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,354,000 after purchasing an additional 262,148 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. 776,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

