TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.12

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $3.60. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 284,671 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOG shares. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.40.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $772.76 million and a P/E ratio of 46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.12.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$152.91 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TORC Oil and Gas Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. TORC Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.