Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Timberline Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TLRS)’s stock price traded down 14.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

