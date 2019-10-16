Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 30th total of 7,480,000 shares. Currently, 36.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

TLRY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.47.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 1,196,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,788. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. Tilray has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $159.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 121.73%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 152.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4,164.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

