Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank owned 0.08% of Tidewater worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 30,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,493,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

TDW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 8,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,448. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $583.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.44. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $125.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

