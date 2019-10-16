Theta Fuel Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and $478,838.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007488 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000668 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.