Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $13.74 million and $1.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007869 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009808 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

