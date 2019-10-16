Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Landmark Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.82. 69,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

