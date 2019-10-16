The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group is a global alternative asset manager. The Company invests across four segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies and Fund of Funds Solutions in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America. Its Corporate Private Equity segment advises the Company’s buyout and growth capital funds. The Real Assets segment advises the Company’s United States and internationally-focused real estate and infrastructure funds, energy and renewable resources funds. Its Global Market Strategies segment advises a group of funds that pursue investment opportunities across various types of credit, equities and alternative instruments and currencies, commodities and interest rate products and their derivatives. Its Fund of Funds Solutions segment advises a global private equity fund of funds program and related co-investment and secondary activities. The Carlyle Group is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

NASDAQ CG opened at $26.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.69 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $303,950.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004,829 shares of company stock valued at $93,349,143 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

