Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 87.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 8.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. 96,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,018. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $67.26.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

