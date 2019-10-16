Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Shares of TEI opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

