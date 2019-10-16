Telesites SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Shares Up 4.2%

Telesites SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, 15,208 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 18,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63.

Telesites SAB de CV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Telesites SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesites SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.