Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Teleflex by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.00.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $320,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total value of $2,666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,604 shares of company stock valued at $11,529,923. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $328.55 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $373.90. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.