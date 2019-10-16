Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Argentina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

TEO traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 5,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,961. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

